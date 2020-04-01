Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

Rs 1 Crore for Family if Delhi Health Staff Dies While Dealing With COVID-19 Patients, Says Kejriwal

The step was taken after two mohalla clinic doctors and an oncologist from Delhi State Cancer Institute tested positive.

IANS

Updated:April 1, 2020, 5:38 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Rs 1 Crore for Family if Delhi Health Staff Dies While Dealing With COVID-19 Patients, Says Kejriwal
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that Rs 1 crore will be given to the family of a health care professional if he or she died while dealing with coronavirus patients.

Kejriwal made the announcement while addressing the concerns of city doctors through videoconferencing and launed them by saying that they were no less than soldiers fighting on the borders.

He said that just as his government is giving Rs one crore to the family of security personnel who die on duty, families of doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and sanitation workers will also be given an equal amount if they died while dealing with corona patients.

"The amount is nothing compared with the efforts you are putting in. But this will be the country's way of thanking you for your services and showing that we respect your efforts," Kejriwal said, adding even Rs 100 crore is nothing before the efforts made by the medical professionals.

"Whether they are from private or government sector -- it doesn't matter. Their families will be provided Rs 1 crore each as a mark of respect for their services," he said.

The step was taken after two mohalla clinic doctors and an oncologist from Delhi State Cancer Institute tested positive.

Delhi has reported 120 coronavirus cases so far.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram