INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Rs 1 Crore Home of Gangster Khan Mubarak Razed; Criminal Sunil Rathi Property Worth Rs 1.2 Crore Attached

Uttar Pradesh Police

Uttar Pradesh Police

As many as 35 cases are registered against Mubarak in various districts of the state. Action was also initiated under the Gangsters Act on a complex in Hansvar market, according to the official.

Lucknow: A two-storey house, worth over Rs 1 crore, of gangster Khan Mubarak was razed on Sunday in Ambedkar Nagar district, a government spokesperson said. On September 22, the Ambedkar Nagar district administration had demolished 20 shops worth around Rs 1.40 crore belonging to the gangster. As many as 35 cases are registered against Mubarak in various districts of the state. Action was also initiated under the Gangsters Act on a complex in Hansvar market, according to the official.

Meanwhile, in Baghpat, illegal properties, worth Rs 1.20 crore, of criminal Sunil Rathi, who allegedly killed dreaded criminal Munna Bajrangi inside Baghpat jail in July 2018, were attached on Sunday, police said. Superintendent of Police Abhishek Singh said three houses and a luxury car belonging to Rathi were attached under the Gangster Act.

Next Story
Loading