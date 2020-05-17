INDIA

Rs 1 Lakh Aid to Kin of Migrants Dying in MP En Route Their Homes: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

File photo of Madhya Pradesh CM and senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Those getting injured during the travel back to their home states amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown will get Rs 25,000 as well as free treatment, the CM said.

  • PTI Bhopal
  • Last Updated: May 17, 2020, 9:26 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said his government will provide financial assistance of Rs one lakh each to kin of migrant labourers of other states who die in MP en route to their homes.

In a press statement, Chouhan said a large number of trains and buses were being run to ensure each migrant from the state is brought back, and asked them not to display haste by trying to undertake the homeward journey on foot.

Chouhan said all migrants from outside were MP's guests, and a thousand buses were being run daily to ensure they reach the border for the onward journey to their home states.

