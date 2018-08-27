Rs 1 Lakh Fine and 5 Years in Jail for Violating Noise Pollution Rules in Mumbai's Silent Zones

Flouting noise pollution norms in Mumbai’s silent zones would attract a fine of Rs 1 lakh and a jail term for five years, announced the Maharashtra government on Sunday.In wake of the upcoming festival season, the state government has urged citizens to come forward and register complaints in police stations if they come across instances of violation of noise pollution norms in silent zones. Citizens could dial the police helpline number 100 to file complaints.A total of 110 areas in Mumbai have been shortlisted as silent zones. These areas cover all government and private hospitals, nursing homes, schools and colleges as well as courts.“If there is violation of noise pollution norms in these 110 places, it would invite imprisonment up to five years and a fine of Rs 1 lakh,” read a statement from the state government.The noise level in these silent zones during the day, said the government, cannot exceed 50 decibel and 40 decibel during the night.On the other hand, noise level permissible for industrial areas is 75 decibel during the day and 70 decibel at night. In commercial areas, it is 65 decibel during day and 55 decibel at night. In residential areas, it is 55 decibel during the day and 45 decibel at night.