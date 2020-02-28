Rs 10 'Shiv Bhojan' Meal Actually Costs Rs 50 in Cities, Says Maharashtra Govt

Mumbai: The actual value of food items per thaali under the 'Shiv Bhojan' scheme, which offers a full meal in Rs 10 to the poor, is Rs 50 and Rs 35 in urban and rural areas, respectively, the Maharashtra Legislative Council was informed on Friday.

Soon after coming to power in November last year, the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government launched the 'Shiv Bhojan' scheme on a pilot basis to provide subsidised meals to the poor for just Rs 10 per plate. The goal of the scheme is to provide affordable and quality food to the poor.

Responding to a question by Niranjan Davkhare (BJP), Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal said, "The thaali costs Rs 10 per plate, but the actual value of the meal is Rs 50 and Rs 35 per plate in urban and rural areas, respectively."

The difference between the actual cost of the food and income generated by its sale is compensated through state subsidy, the minister said in his written reply.

Under the scheme, at least one Shiv Bhojan centre is being set up in every district and municipal corporation area of the state.

"We are working on increasing the number of centres across the state," Bhujbal said.

