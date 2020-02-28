Rs 10 'Shiv Bhojan' Meal Actually Costs Rs 50 in Cities, Says Maharashtra Govt
The difference between the actual cost of the food and income generated by its sale is compensated through state subsidy, the minister said in his written reply.
Maharastra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray is also seen. (PTI)
Mumbai: The actual value of food items per thaali under the 'Shiv Bhojan' scheme, which offers a full meal in Rs 10 to the poor, is Rs 50 and Rs 35 in urban and rural areas, respectively, the Maharashtra Legislative Council was informed on Friday.
Soon after coming to power in November last year, the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government launched the 'Shiv Bhojan' scheme on a pilot basis to provide subsidised meals to the poor for just Rs 10 per plate. The goal of the scheme is to provide affordable and quality food to the poor.
Responding to a question by Niranjan Davkhare (BJP), Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal said, "The thaali costs Rs 10 per plate, but the actual value of the meal is Rs 50 and Rs 35 per plate in urban and rural areas, respectively."
The difference between the actual cost of the food and income generated by its sale is compensated through state subsidy, the minister said in his written reply.
Under the scheme, at least one Shiv Bhojan centre is being set up in every district and municipal corporation area of the state.
"We are working on increasing the number of centres across the state," Bhujbal said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- When Ranveer Singh Met Football Legend Alan Shearer
- There is Red Snow Falling in Antarctica But is Not All Doom And Gloom
- WARNING! Update Your Google Chrome Browser Right Now; Nothing Else is as Important
- Meet the Young Girls from a Maharashtra Village Trying to Represent India in World Robotics
- Muslim Man in Meerut Prints Daughter's Wedding Card With Hindu Gods to Promote Religious Amity