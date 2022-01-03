Rs 100 Cost a 31-year-old His Life in Bengaluru; Attacker Held

A detailed investigation and a post-mortem report turned the course of a crime story in Bengaluru in which a road accident turned into a murder case for mere Rs 100.

Pratik Yadav, 31, was rushed to a hospital with a head injury on October 17 last year with an injury on his forehead. Pratik had told his younger brother Nikhil that he had met with a road accident near Mathikere cross in Bengaluru. Nikhil shifted Pratik to KC General Hospital first and later to Nimhans. An emergency surgery was suggested on him while he was shifted again to Baptist Hospital, Hebbal. But he succumbed on October 20.

A cause of death due to negligence was registered by Yeshwantpur traffic police under IPC sec 304 A. Pratik’s body was sent for autopsy as per protocol. The case took a suspicious turn when the police received the autopsy report. “The death is due to head injury sustained on the lines of homicide, needs to be investigated. However, the final opinion pending for want of a chemical analysis report” said the autopsy report. The traffic police launched a probe on seeing the report.

They first visited Mathikere cross where Pratik was set to have met with the accident. “Mathikere cross is a very busy junction. Most shops and establishments there have CCTV cameras installed. So, we checked a footage from multiple cameras for October 17 and a few days before and after it. There was no accident in that duration on those days. On questioning, even the people and vendors said they didn’t see a road accident. We then checked Pratik’s cell phone location and it showed Thindlu circle in Vidyaranyapura on the said date,” explained Kuldeep Kumar Jain, DCP (West) Traffic.

The issue turned further confusing as Thindlu circle is around 6 km away from Mathikere cross. The police called in Nikhil Yadav again and questioned him about the call from the accident spot. He said Subramani, Pratik’s friend, called him on that day saying his brother was seriously injured in a road accident. It is when Subramani walked in, a different story unveiled.

Subramani said Pratik was attacked in Thindlu on October 17 by Shamsheer Ahmed. Pratik asked for a loan of Rs 100 to buy alcohol from Shamsheer who runs a meat stall in Thindlu cross. Even after Ahmed rejecting to lend any money, Pratik continued to pester him. A heated argument continued between the duo and Ahmed allegedly hit Pratik hard on his forehead with a weighing stone.

Now, the police began hunting down Ahmed who fled the place. The case was shifted to Kodigehalli police since it was their jurisdiction. Ahmed was later found hiding in his friend’s house in Anekal, on the outskirts of Bengaluru city.

