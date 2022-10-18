'Rs 1,000 Cr for Each Kg Lost': Ujjain MP Anil Firojiya Sheds 32 Kg After Gadkari Challenges Him to Lose Weight

The banter between union minister Nitin Gadkari and Ujjain MP Anil Firojiya took a sensational turn when the latter lost a total of 32 kgs in lieu of development in his constituency.

This comes after Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari had challenged the Ujjain MP to give Rs 1,000 crore for development work in his constituency for each kg lost.

Minister Nitin Gadkari in a public event in Ujjain said, “I made a condition for allocating funds to Firojiya ji. Once my weight was 135 kg more than that of Firojiya ji. But now my weight is 93 kg. I showed him my old photograph. It is hard to recognize me in that photo. I will allocate Rs 1,000 crore for each kg he loses.”

“I accepted the challenge and I have lost almost 32kg”, Anil Firojiya was quoted telling ANI.

Deliberating on his journey towards fitness, Firojiya told ANI “Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the ‘Fit India’ movement. Union minister Nitin Gadkari had told me on stage that for each kilogram I lose, I will earn Rs 1,000 crore for development works in Ujjain. I took it as a challenge and have lost the weight I will reduce it further and request him to release funds as promised.”

He further stated that he follows a strict diet chart for weight loss and is ready to lose more weight if it brings more budget allocation for Ujjain.

Talking about his fitness regime, Firojiya said, “I wake up at 5.30 in the morning and then go for a morning walk. My morning workout includes running, exercise and yoga. I follow an Ayurvedic diet chart. I take a light breakfast. For lunch and dinner, I eat salad, one bowl of green vegetables, and one roti made up of mixed cereals. Occasionally I take carrot soup or dry fruits in between.”

The minister also informed the media that Union Minister Nitin Gadkari was very pleased to know about his weight loss success and has also approved development plans worth Rs 2,300 crores for the region.

