In Jharkhand Election Rally, Adityanath Asks People for 'Rs 11 and a Stone'

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday reportedly sought a contribution of Rs 11 and a stone from each family for construction of grand Ram temple in Ayodhya while addressing an election rally in Jharkhand.

"Very soon, a grand Ram temple will be built in Ayodhya. Every family should contribute Rs 11 and a stone for the Ram temple," Adityanath said while addressing the rally in Bagodar, adding that the 500-year-old dispute could be resolved through the efforts made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Congress, RJD, CPI-ML and some other parties did not want solution of the prolonged dispute," he said.

Appealing to people to vote in favour of BJP candidates in Jharkhand elections, UP chief minister said, "I come from the state which gave Lord Ram and his system of governance, called Ram Rajya, a system where polices are made keeping in mind the villages, poor, youth, women and every section of the society without any biases. The same work is being done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

Yogi Adityanath also mounted a scathing attack on the Congress over its opposition of citizenship law.

He said at a time when PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah were trying to give citizenship to the persecuted minorities of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan and leading a lives of refugees, parties like Congress, RJD, CPI-ML were protesting against it.

"Congress speaks the language of Pakistan," he said.

In other rallies at Bengabad and Madhupur, Adityanath said revocation of the special status bestowed upon Jammu & Kashmir under Article 370 had strengthened the path of "ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat" (One India, Great India) mission.

He said, "Dr BR Ambedkar had warned the then Congress government that Article 370 would give birth to terrorism and his words came true later. The Article caused much damage to Jammu and Kashmir. Abrogation of the Article will put the state on the path of progress."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.