Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

In Jharkhand Election Rally, Adityanath Asks People for 'Rs 11 and a Stone'

He also accused the Congress of deliberately keeping the issue of disputed Ram temple unresolved.

Agencies

Updated:December 14, 2019, 11:36 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
In Jharkhand Election Rally, Adityanath Asks People for 'Rs 11 and a Stone'
File photo of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday reportedly sought a contribution of Rs 11 and a stone from each family for construction of grand Ram temple in Ayodhya while addressing an election rally in Jharkhand.

"Very soon, a grand Ram temple will be built in Ayodhya. Every family should contribute Rs 11 and a stone for the Ram temple," Adityanath said while addressing the rally in Bagodar, adding that the 500-year-old dispute could be resolved through the efforts made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Congress, RJD, CPI-ML and some other parties did not want solution of the prolonged dispute," he said.

Appealing to people to vote in favour of BJP candidates in Jharkhand elections, UP chief minister said, "I come from the state which gave Lord Ram and his system of governance, called Ram Rajya, a system where polices are made keeping in mind the villages, poor, youth, women and every section of the society without any biases. The same work is being done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

Yogi Adityanath also mounted a scathing attack on the Congress over its opposition of citizenship law.

He said at a time when PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah were trying to give citizenship to the persecuted minorities of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan and leading a lives of refugees, parties like Congress, RJD, CPI-ML were protesting against it.

"Congress speaks the language of Pakistan," he said.

In other rallies at Bengabad and Madhupur, Adityanath said revocation of the special status bestowed upon Jammu & Kashmir under Article 370 had strengthened the path of "ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat" (One India, Great India) mission.

He said, "Dr BR Ambedkar had warned the then Congress government that Article 370 would give birth to terrorism and his words came true later. The Article caused much damage to Jammu and Kashmir. Abrogation of the Article will put the state on the path of progress."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram