English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rs 115 Crore Worth Illicit Liquor, Cash and Valuables Recovered in Karnataka Ahead of Elections, Says EC
Drawing a comparison between the 2013 figures with the upcoming elections, the EC said that the cash haul is almost five times more this time while jewellery seizures have also gone up.
Image for representation purpose only.
New Delhi: Illicit cash, liquor, jewellery and other items worth over Rs 115 crore allegedly meant to influence the Karnataka Assembly elections have been seized in the state since March 27.
The Election Commission, Income Tax department, police and flying squads have posted several teams with statutory powers and sufficient resources in each district of the state, the EC said in a note on Monday.
Drawing a comparison between the figures during the 2013 election with the upcoming elections, the EC said that the cash haul is almost five times more this time while jewellery seizures have also gone up.
The Income Tax department has seized cash worth Rs 19.69 crore and jewellery worth Rs 4.81 crore as on April 30, 2018. In 2013, it was Rs 4.97 crore in cash and Rs 3.41 crore worth of jewellery.
Till April 29, flying squads, SSTs and other police authorities seized cash worth Rs 41.48 crore, 4,64,172.622 litres of Indian-made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and other liquor worth Rs 21.69 crore.
The Election Commission further said that the IT department has been conducting intensive surveillance and monitoring work in the state ahead of the elections.
Listing out four major recent search operations, the EC note said that the major searches were conducted in Mysore on April 24. Several other operations were conducted in Mysore, Devanagari and Bangalore from April 26-28. The third search was done in Bangalore on April 28-29 and a fourth in Khanapur, Hubballi and Bangalore. Major parties raided include government contractors.
Several government contractors were raided in Mysore and Rs 6.76 crore of unaccounted cash was seized in denominations of Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 notes. The bulk of the seizures were made from lockers under benami names, the EC said.
The second raid was conducted against one contractor each in Bangalore, Mysore and Devangere. In one of them, Rs 4.08 crore cash was seized and Rs 2.79 crore worth gold jewellery. In another case, Rs 1.2 crore was found in a moving car. Notably, evidence seized showed inflated purchases, bogus sub-contractor and labour payments and unaccounted cash payments.
In the third raid, intelligence inputs said a person was financing certain candidates and a 32-hour search was conducted at two business premises and one residential property linked to this person.
Cash worth Rs 3.18 crore was seized, the EC said, adding Rs 2 crore was found in a car parked alongside the residence.
The fourth raid was conducted on a candidate contesting the upcoming elections after his affidavit showed some discrepancies. It was found that he had not mentioned the properties of some of his family members out of which 3 were GPAs and two were purchased. He had valued the properties declared in his affidavit at Rs 191 crore and each of these declarations are under scrutiny.
Also Watch
The Election Commission, Income Tax department, police and flying squads have posted several teams with statutory powers and sufficient resources in each district of the state, the EC said in a note on Monday.
Drawing a comparison between the figures during the 2013 election with the upcoming elections, the EC said that the cash haul is almost five times more this time while jewellery seizures have also gone up.
The Income Tax department has seized cash worth Rs 19.69 crore and jewellery worth Rs 4.81 crore as on April 30, 2018. In 2013, it was Rs 4.97 crore in cash and Rs 3.41 crore worth of jewellery.
Till April 29, flying squads, SSTs and other police authorities seized cash worth Rs 41.48 crore, 4,64,172.622 litres of Indian-made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and other liquor worth Rs 21.69 crore.
The Election Commission further said that the IT department has been conducting intensive surveillance and monitoring work in the state ahead of the elections.
Listing out four major recent search operations, the EC note said that the major searches were conducted in Mysore on April 24. Several other operations were conducted in Mysore, Devanagari and Bangalore from April 26-28. The third search was done in Bangalore on April 28-29 and a fourth in Khanapur, Hubballi and Bangalore. Major parties raided include government contractors.
Several government contractors were raided in Mysore and Rs 6.76 crore of unaccounted cash was seized in denominations of Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 notes. The bulk of the seizures were made from lockers under benami names, the EC said.
The second raid was conducted against one contractor each in Bangalore, Mysore and Devangere. In one of them, Rs 4.08 crore cash was seized and Rs 2.79 crore worth gold jewellery. In another case, Rs 1.2 crore was found in a moving car. Notably, evidence seized showed inflated purchases, bogus sub-contractor and labour payments and unaccounted cash payments.
In the third raid, intelligence inputs said a person was financing certain candidates and a 32-hour search was conducted at two business premises and one residential property linked to this person.
Cash worth Rs 3.18 crore was seized, the EC said, adding Rs 2 crore was found in a car parked alongside the residence.
The fourth raid was conducted on a candidate contesting the upcoming elections after his affidavit showed some discrepancies. It was found that he had not mentioned the properties of some of his family members out of which 3 were GPAs and two were purchased. He had valued the properties declared in his affidavit at Rs 191 crore and each of these declarations are under scrutiny.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
-
Atleast 21 Dead Including AFP's Chief Photographer in Kabul Suicide attack
-
Saturday 28 April , 2018
International Dance Day Special: Anyone Can Dance Everywhere
-
Friday 27 April , 2018
World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
-
Friday 27 April , 2018
2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
Atleast 21 Dead Including AFP's Chief Photographer in Kabul Suicide attack
Saturday 28 April , 2018 International Dance Day Special: Anyone Can Dance Everywhere
Friday 27 April , 2018 World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
Friday 27 April , 2018 2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Rohit Likely to Bat Higher Up the Order: Suryakumar Yadav
- Online Shopping: One Out Of Three Customers Receive Fake Products
- Real Madrid Coach Zidane Says Focus on Scoring Early Against Bayern
- A Mass Funeral For 114 Sony 'Aibo' Robot Dogs Held in Japan
- Anil Kapoor Finally Breaks His Silence on Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's Wedding