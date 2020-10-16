Rs 15 Lakh Stolen From Jalna Home While Owner Is In Rajasthan
Two burglars entered a home from its terrace in Jalna and stole Rs 15 lakh while the owner and his family were in their native Rajasthan, police said on Friday. A case has been registered in Sadar Bazar police station and CCTVs in the vicinity were being checked for clues, Inspector Sanjay Deshmukh said.
- PTI
- Last Updated: October 16, 2020, 22:27 IST
The theft took place on October 9 and came to light when the family returned on Friday, he said. “The two thieves climbed onto the terrace using a ladder kept in the neighbour’s house for painting,” he said.
