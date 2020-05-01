Rs 17,000 Crore Given for Benefit of Poor, More Food Grains to be Supplied Amid lockdown, Says UP CM

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday wished workers and labourers of the state on the International Labour Day, saying that workers have a significant contribution in the development. “In view of their role in development, it is our duty to give them respect and protection. We are doing the same,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, CM said that during the lockdown, Rs 17,000 crores was given for the benefit of poor via the 'Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Scheme' and Rs 1,000 each is being transferred to the bank accounts of 30 lakh workers for their sustenance. Earlier, on March 24, Rs 1,000 each were sent to the accounts of 5,97,000 workers,” he said.

Foodgrains are also being made available to workers in the state. Till date, grains have been made available to 18 crore people in the state in two phases, in the first phase workers, labourers, MNREGA workers were provided food grains. And in the second phase, free food grains were made available under the Government of India scheme, Adityanath added.

Since lockdown has worsened the situation for the daily-wage workers, Adityanath emphasised that the district administrations have been instructed to make ration cards of every eligible person and then food packets under the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) will also be supplied.

Shifting focus to more employment in the state, UP authorities stated that they are continuously taking steps for the economic security of the workers and work for the same has started on the ground level. However, the government is working to bring stranded workers and students from different states back to their homes. So far, four lakh workers have returned home from Delhi and 12,000 from Haryana.

