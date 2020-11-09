News18 Logo

india

1-MIN READ

Rs 2.3k Crore Disbursal Order Issued as Maharashtra Farm Relief for Rains

File photo of Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had, on October 23. announced the Rs 10,000 crore compensation, which was approved by the state cabinet on October 29. As per the MVA government's announcement on Monday, Rs 2297 crore will be disbursed as first installment.

The Maharashtra government on Monday issued an order to release the first installment of almost Rs 2,300 crore of the Rs 10,000 crore compensation earmarked for farmers hit by crop damage due to heavy rains between June and October.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had, on October 23. announced the Rs 10,000 crore compensation, which was approved by the state cabinet on October 29. As per the MVA government's announcement on Monday, Rs 2297 crore will be disbursed as first installment.


