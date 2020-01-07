Take the pledge to vote

Rs 2 Lakh, Jewellery and Weapons Recovered from Man Accused of Murdering Singer and Family in Shamli

The singer, Ajay Pathak, his wife Neha and their daughter Vasudhra were killed with a sharp-edged weapon at their home in Punjabi Colony in the district on December 31.

PTI

January 7, 2020, 10:56 AM IST
Rs 2 Lakh, Jewellery and Weapons Recovered from Man Accused of Murdering Singer and Family in Shamli
Muzaffarnagar: A Special Investigation Team probing the death of a Bhajan singer and his family in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh has found Rs 2 lakh in cash, jewellery and other valuables from the accused's home in Delhi, police said on Tuesday.

Three sharp-edged weapons were also found at the home of the accused, Himanshi Saini, Superintendent of Police Vinit Jaiswal said.

The singer, Ajay Pathak, his wife Neha (36) and their daughter Vasudhra (12) were killed with a sharp-edged weapon at their home in Punjabi Colony in the district on December 31.

The body of their 10-year-old son was found the following day in a car in Haryana's Panipat, some 40 km away from Shamli, with burns.

Saini confessed to have committed the ghastly crime over some monetary dispute with Pathak, according to police. The SIT was formed on Friday after locals protested against delay in solving the case.

