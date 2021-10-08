Rs 20 Lakh Robbed From Haryana Bank, Police Empty-handed Despite Having CCTV Footage

Three armed robbers stole Rs 20 lakh from the Nissing branch of Bank of Baroda in Haryana’s Karnal district after locking employees and consumers in strong rooms.

CCTV footage of the robbery has been recovered, but the thieves are still at large. The robbers targeted the bank in a filmy style and escaped from there after stealing about Rs 20 lakh in cash. Now the CCTV footage from the day shows how it took place.

While one robber stayed outside the bank, the remaining two took all the money from the cashier at gunpoint. Not just that, they also took the guard’s gun. They roughed up anyone who tried to escape the bank. After taking all the cash from the cashier, they locked everyone including the officers, employees and customers in the locker room. The three robbers also opened fire at the police while leaving.

What comes as a surprise is that even after the emergence of the CCTV footage of the robbery that took place in Bank of Baroda, the police have no clue about who the robbers were and where they are now.

The Superintendent of Police of Karnal district has now constituted 4 teams of CIA, including detective staff and SHO, to look for the perpetrators. The teams are collecting evidence and exploring all the angles related to the bank robbery that has shaken the entire district.

While the robbers cut the wires of the DVR to destroy the footage of the cameras installed in the bank, it remained intact.

