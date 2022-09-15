Rs 200-Cr Scam: Jacqueline Fernandez, Nora Fatehi at EOW Office for Questioning in Conman Case

Actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi arrived at the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) office in Delhi on Thursday for another round of questioning in connection with the multi-crore money laundering scam involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Pinky Irani, who introduced actor Jacqueline Fernandez to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, also reached the EOW office for questioning.

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez was on Wednesday questioned by the Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing for over eight hours in connection with the extortion case linked to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. During the interrogation, the ‘Housefull 3’ actor has admitted to have been in a relationship with Chandrashekhar for six months but claimed that she did not know about his activities, a police officer said on condition of anonymity.

Pinky Irani, who introduced actor-dancer Nora Fatehi & actor Jacqueline Fernandez to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, arrives at the EOW office in Delhi, in connection with the money laundering case. pic.twitter.com/Oz4eZIc6hg — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2022

Actor Nora Fatehi and Pinky Irani, who allegedly introduced Fernandez to Chandrashekhar, were summoned for questioning on Thursday. Fernandez, a Sri Lankan, joined the probe after being issued a third summons. Irani had accompanied her on Wednesday.

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Yadav said the actor was grilled about her alleged role in the multi-crore money laundering case linked to Chandrashekhar and about the gifts she took from him among other issues. Fernandez and Irani were confronted together. The actor cooperated during the questioning and later had lunch, Yadav said.

“A questionnaire containing about 50 questions was prepared as part of the interrogation. She was asked these questions, and based on the answers, follow-up questions were asked. “She cooperated during the questioning and could not deny her links with Chandrashekhar when confronted with evidences, which are out in public domain since she has been already questioned by Enforcement Directorate,” another police officer said.

