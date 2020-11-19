Rs 2,000 Fine for Not Wearing Mask, Announces Delhi Govt as Covid-19 Pandemic Rages in National Capital

As an immediate measure to curb the spurt in COVID-19 cases in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced a raise in the penalty against those not wearing a mask in the national capital amid a raging pandemic.

During the all-party meeting on Thursday, Kejriwal said that the fine has been increased from Rs 500 to Rs 2000 to for those roaming around in public places without masks. He also urged all political parties and social organisations to distribute masks to people in Delhi.

The Chief Minister further thanked the Centre for the extra Intensive Care Unit beds for Covid patients in Delhi.

The Delhi government had called an emergency meeting on Thursday to discuss the dire coronavirus situation in the national capital as it grapples with a spurt in cases. As many as 7,486 fresh COVID-19 cases were recorded in Delhi on Wednesday with 131 new fatalities, the highest single-day death count till date.

While the total infection tally in the city has been pushed to over five lakh, the death toll stands at 7,943.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government is working to add 660 ICU beds in its hospitals in the next few days and the Railways will be providing coaches with 800 beds.

With medical facilities under strain, as many as 45 doctors and 160 paramedics of the paramilitary forces have also arrived in the capital to serve the people. A day after Kejriwal spoke of reimposing certain restrictions, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Wednesday reverted to the earlier cap of 50 guests at marriage functions instead of 200 allowed through its October 31 order.