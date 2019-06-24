Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Rs 2,000 Given to 5 Lakh Farmers in Jharkhand Under the Pradhan Mantri Samman Nidhi Yojana

Addressing a programme at Khelgaon here to mark the occasion, Chief Minister Raghubar Das said that Rs 5,000 crore will be given to farmers within two/three months.

PTI

Updated:June 24, 2019, 11:36 PM IST
Representative Image. (Reuters)
Ranchi: Five lakh farmers were on Monday given Rs 2,000 under the Pradhan Mantri Samman Nidhi Yojana through direct benefit transfer in Jharkhand.

Addressing a programme at Khelgaon here to mark the occasion, Chief Minister Raghubar Das said that Rs 5,000 crore will be given to farmers within two/three months. "This amount will strengthen the rural economy. In July benefits under Mukhya Mantri Krishi Ashirvad Yojana will

also be given to the farmers. Under this scheme Rs 5,000 to Rs 25,000 will be given to those farmers having one to five acre of land. Together with the central and state schemes, the farmers will be given a minimum of Rs 11,000 and a maximum of Rs 31,000," Das said.

Stating that due to lack of land records some farmers are being deprived of the benefit of the scheme, Das said that the state government has requested the Centre to amend the rule in the interest of Jharkhand, benefiting the farmers.

Das said the Centre has included farmers of all sections under the Pradhan Mantri Kishan Samman Nidhi.

Jharkhand Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Cooperatives minister, Randhir Singh said that farmers affected by drought will soon be provided assistance.

Chief Secretary DK Tiwari said that that overall development of farmers is the priority of the government.

He said that the state government is giving 80 per cent subsidy on purchase of agricultural equipment and 50 per cent on purchase of seeds and manure.

