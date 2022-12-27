CHANGE LANGUAGE
Rs 2,500 Monthly Pension to Be Given to People Suffering from Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy: Haryana Minister
1-MIN READ

Rs 2,500 Monthly Pension to Be Given to People Suffering from Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy: Haryana Minister

PTI

Last Updated: December 27, 2022, 15:52 IST

Chandigarh, India

Minister Vij said the central government provides financial assistance up to Rs 50 lakh to patients suffering from rare diseases. (Image: Reuters)

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said duchenne muscular dystrophy is an inherited disorder of progressive muscular weakness, typically in boys, and added its treatment was costly

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday informed the state assembly that a pension of Rs 2,500 per month will be given to people suffering from duchenne muscular dystrophy, a genetic disorder which causes progressive loss of muscle.

Vij was replying to a question raised during the Question Hour by BJP MLA Aseem Goel on the second day of the winter session of the Haryana assembly.

He said duchenne muscular dystrophy is an inherited disorder of progressive muscular weakness, typically in boys, and added its treatment was costly.

”We will give a pension of Rs 2,500 per month,” he said.

Goel, the BJP MLA from Ambala City, pointed out that financial assistance to those suffering from this disease was being given in other states like Himachal Pradesh, Bihar and Rajasthan.

Seeking a concrete policy on this issue, Goel sought financial assistance to them.

Minister Vij said the central government provides financial assistance up to Rs 50 lakh to patients suffering from rare diseases, including duchenne muscular dystrophy, for treatment in healthcare centres of excellence.

The central government has set up 10 centres of excellence, including at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in Chandigarh, where the patients can get their treatment done.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
