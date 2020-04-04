Rs 25,000 Reward Offered for Information on Man Who Led Attack on Cops in Muzaffarnagar

Lucknow: After a police team enforcing COVID-19 lockdown was allegedly attacked by a group of villagers here, the authorities have announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for information on the whereabouts of the main accused, officials said on Saturday.

Sudesh led the attack on the police team and is absconding after the incident took place on Wednesday, said SSP Abhishek Yadav.

The main accused is the son of a former village head Naher Singh, the Senior Superintendent of Police said, adding that Singh and four other villagers have been arrested.

A sub-inspector and a constable were seriously injured when a police team trying to enforce the ongoing lockdown was attacked by a group in Morna village here, police said.

