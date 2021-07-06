Haryana Man Loses Rs 25,000 in Online Fraud After Clicking on WhatsApp Link

Fraudsters have devised a new way of looting people online by sending a link on their WhatsApp numbers. Jaiveer, a chief clerk in the State Vigilance Bureau of Hisar division in Haryana, has become their latest victim. The thugs had sent a link through WhatsApp, upon clicking which an amount of Rs 25,000 was siphoned off from his bank account. The incident occurred on Monday. The victim has lodged a complaint in the Civil Lines police station of Hisar.

In the complaint to the police, Jaiveer said that he was present in his office on Monday. Around 10.30 am, he got a link from an unknown number on his WhatsApp number and he accidentally clicked on the link.

In his complaint, Jaiveer said within a few moments after clicking on the link, he received a text message on his phone that Rs 25,000 has been withdrawn from his bank account. He checked his remaining balance which also confirmed that Rs 25,000 has been siphoned off from his bank account.

Based on Jaiveer’s complaint, the police have registered a case against the unknown person under various sections of IPC related to fraud.

The cyber cell in-charge of Haryana police said that to avoid online fraud, people shouldn’t click on links sent from unknown numbers. The officials also advised people to not fall prey to any unknown person talking about sending money in their accounts.

According to the cyber cell, fraudsters use various methods to get the phone numbers of people. The police advised the general public not to share their contact numbers with unknown persons. In case an online fraud occurs, people have been advised to contact the police and bank branch.

