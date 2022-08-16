Rs 30,000 Crore Sanctioned to Clean Ganga, Its Tributaries: Jal Shakti Minister Shekhawat

More than Rs 30,000 crore has been sanctioned for projects aimed at cleaning Ganga and its tributaries, Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said on Tuesday. Emphasizing on the importance of limited water resources, Shekhawat said the very beginning of economic development is “our water resource and energy”.

The graph of requirement of our natural resources and economic development is identical. Given the demographic, geographic vastness of India, limited water resources and willingness to face environmental challenges, it is imperative that we ensure sustainable use of water and other natural resources, the minister added. He said a lot of infrastructure has been created to clean Ganga and its tributaries.

“Projects worth more than Rs 30,000 crore have been sanctioned, he added. Shekhawat also expressed satisfaction on ‘Namami Gange’ programme transforming into a ‘Jan Andolan’ (mass movement) with the support of various organisations, and said that in more than 100 districts along Ganga, proper discussions take place on issues related to the river and remedial actions are taken. The minister made the comments as he presided over an event Yamuna Par Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

The occasion marked the launch of new initiatives under Arth Ganga, including Jalaj, an MoU with Sahakar Bharati for natural farming and tourism-related portal ImAvatar. The winners of Ganga Quest 2022 were also felicitated at the event.

