Rs 35 Lakh in Cash Seized in Kolkata's Burrabazar, 2 Detained

Two persons were detained from the trading hub of Burrabazar in Kolkata on Friday after Rs 35 lakh in cash was seized from an office, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of Kolkata Police’s Special Task Force (STF) and its Anti-Rowdy Section (ARS) raided the office of a textile company on Cotton Street and seized Rs 35 lakh in cash, he said.

“So far, Rs 35 lakh in cash has been seized. It could increase as searches are still underway. The owner of the firm could not state why he had kept so much cash in his office," a police officer said.

“The money seems to have been meant for hawala transactions. We have detained two persons for questioning," he added.

On Thursday, Rs 1 crore in cash was seized from a vehicle in the Gariahat area by the police.

Police said they were questioning the owner of the vehicle to ascertain his “true role" in the matter.

The money is suspected to be linked to hawala, they said, adding that they are now on the search for the person to whom it was to be sent.

Read all the Latest India News here