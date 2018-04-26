English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rs 35 Lakh Looted From ATM Cash Van in Delhi, Cashier and Guard Shot Dead
A case of murder and robbery has been lodged with the Narela Police station. Police said that they are examining CCTV footage and several teams have been formed for the investigation.
New Delhi: A cashier of an ATM cash van and the security guard accompanying him were shot dead by bike borne assailants in Narela in outer Delhi on Thursday.
The assailants, whose identities are yet to be established, made off with the cash chest containing around Rs 35 lakh.
The shooting took place around 2.30 pm when the van had come to pick cash from a wine shop at DSIIDC industrial area in Narela, police said. Police said the cashier has been identified as Rajnikanth and the security guard as Prem Kumar.
While the cashier died on the spot, the guard was taken to Raja Harishchandra hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
A case of murder and robbery has been lodged with the Narela Police station. Police said that they are examining CCTV footage and several teams have been formed for the investigation. This is the second cash van robbery in Outer Delhi in the last 72 hours.
