Rs 35,000 Crore Plan to Electrify all Railway Lines Across Country: Official
Electric energy was cheaper and Railways made a saving of Rs 13,500 crore per annum by using it instead of diesel on several routes, the official said.
Representative Image.
Rameswaram(TN): A Rs 35,000 crore plan has been drawn up for electrification of all railway lines across the country, Railway Board Member Ghanshyam Singh said on Sunday.
"We plan to electrify the Rameswaram-Madurai section. The cost of electrification of the 161-km stretch will be around Rs 158 crore," he told reporters after inspecting the cantilever Pamban bridge, an engineering marvel built across the sea connecting the holy island to the main land.
He also said it had been decided to build a new cantilever bridge with electric traction but as it would take a long time, Railways would first go for electrification of the existing bridge.
"We plan to electrify the Rameswaram-Madurai section. The cost of electrification of the 161-km stretch will be around Rs 158 crore," he told reporters after inspecting the cantilever Pamban bridge, an engineering marvel built across the sea connecting the holy island to the main land.
He also said it had been decided to build a new cantilever bridge with electric traction but as it would take a long time, Railways would first go for electrification of the existing bridge.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
