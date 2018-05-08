Rs 4,212 Per Month For a 25-room Bungalow in Lucknow if You're a Former UP CM

Former UP chief ministers, who till now were occupying government bungalows, will have to vacate them after the Supreme Court’s order on MondayThe Uttar Pradesh government, during its previous regime, made an amendment allowing former CMs to retain government bungalows for their lifetime. The apex court, while striking down the order, said that “once a chief minister demits office, he is also a common citizen”.Out of these six names, the biggest bungalow is allotted to SP Patriarch and former UP CM Mulayam Singh Yadav. Sources in Rajya Sampatti Vibhag told News18 that the 2,436 square metres bungalow, which is said to have 25 rooms, in Lucknow’s Vikramaditya Marg is on a rent of mere Rs 4,212 per month. For comparison, a one BHK house in the state capital would carry a minimum rent of Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,000.Right next to MSY, lives his son Akhilesh Yadav. Known to be a man of exquisite taste, all who’ve entered Akhilesh’s abode have been stumped by the lavish interiors. This is said to be the talent of realtor and SP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Seth. Interestingly, there is a free passage between Akhilesh and Mulayam’s houses. The link does not just stop there as the rent for this house is same as its neighbours.Four-time chief minister and BSP Supremo Mayawati’s government bungalow is at Mall Avenue, which is one of the poshest localities in the state capital. However, Mayawati hopes she may not have to change her address, as one part of the bungalow is now a memorial to former Dalit activist Kanshi Ram. Like her peers, Mayawati’s bungalow also is on a rent of Rs 4,212.Former CM and current union Home Minister Rajnath Singh has also been allotted a government bungalow next to UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s house at Kalidas Marg. Other than this, Kalyan Singh and ND Tiwari also have government bungalows in Lucknow.A bench headed by Justice Ranjan Gogoi on Monday ruled that there cannot be any distinction between a common man and a former CM and thus, granting such privilege violated equality under Article 14. “The Chief Minister, once he/she demits the office, is at par with the common citizen, though by virtue of the office held, he/she may be entitled to security and other protocols. But allotment of government bungalow, to be occupied during his/her lifetime, would not be guided by the constitutional principle of equality,” noted the bench.