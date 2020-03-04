Rs 446.52 Crore Spent on PM Modi's Foreign Visits in Last Five Year, Lok Sabha Informed
Responding to a question in Lok Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said the expenditure includes cost of chartered flights.
File photo of PM Modi at one of his foreign visits.
An expenditure of Rs 446.52 crore has been incurred on the foreign visits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last five year, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Wednesday.
According to the data given by him, a cost of Rs 121.85 crore was incurred in 2015-16 while an expenditure of Rs 78.52 crore was incurred in 2016-17.
In 2017-18, a cost of Rs 99.90 crore was incurred while in 2018-19, an expenditure of Rs 100.02 crore was incurred, according to the data given by him.
In 2019-20, a cost of Rs 46.23 crore has been incurred on the prime minister's foreign visits, it said.
