Rs 5 Crore Cash Seized in Income Tax Raids Against Karnataka's Ex-Deputy CM G Parameshwara, Others
In coordinated raids, more than 300 Income Tax sleuths swooped down on premises linked to two prominent Congress leaders in Karnataka - the former deputy chief minister and former MP R L Jalappa's son J Rajendra.
File photo of Congress leader G Parameshwara. (Image : PTI)
Bengaluru: The Income Tax Department has seized about Rs 5 crore cash during raids against former Karnataka deputy chief minister G Parameshwara and others, officials said Friday.
About Rs 5 crore cash has been seized till now from various premises that were searched, they said. Around 30 places in Bengaluru and Tumakuru linked to the senior Congress leader and his associates were raided on Thursday. The tax sleuths said they are continuing with the searches at 25 locations on Friday as well.
In coordinated raids, more than 300 Income Tax sleuths swooped down on premises linked to two prominent Congress leaders in Karnataka - the former deputy chief minister and former MP R L Jalappa's son J Rajendra.
The raids are in connection with a multi-crore tax evasion case linked to the NEET exams, officials said.
Besides raiding the office, residence and institutions belonging to Parameshwara, the I-T officials also searched the residence of his brother G Shivaprasad and personal assistant Ramesh, sources in the department said.
While Parameshwara's family runs the Siddhartha Group of Institutions, which was established by his father H M Gangadharaiah 58 years ago, Rajendra runs the R L Jalappa Institute of Technology at Doddaballapura and Kolar.
Karnataka's leader of opposition, Siddharamaiah, had in a tweet on Thursday slammed the raids and called them "politically motivated". "They are only targeting @INCKarnataka leaders as they have failed to face us on policy & corruption issues. We won't budge to any such tactics," he wrote.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Iconic Twitter Moments You Cannot Miss if You're Celebrating Amitabh Bachchan's Birthday
- The Challenge of a Continued Story: Asif Kapadia Talks About Maradona
- Eden Hazard Cannot Be a Cristiano Ronaldo Replacement for Real Madrid, Feels Arsene Wenger
- Low Blow for John Cena: Nikki Bella Shares Details about Sex Life with New Boyfriend
- Microsoft Updates Your Phone App to Bring Android Phone Calls to Windows 10