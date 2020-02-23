Ephedrine Drug Worth Rs 5 Crore Found Concealed in Invitation Cards at Bengaluru Airport

Bengaluru: Customs officials at the Bengaluru airport have seized 43 invitation cards filled with more than 5 kg of the drug Ephedrine. The drug was found concealed in 86 pouches placed inside these cards.

"During verification of export consignment at the courier terminal of Air Cargo Complex, Bengaluru, the officers of Central Intelligence Unit, Air Cargo Complex intercepted an export cargo on February 21. Preliminary scanning of the package indicated concealment of powder. Detailed examination of the package was done and it was found to contain 43 invitation cards and garments,” said MJ Chethan, Joint Commissioner of Customs, in a statement.

“The invitation cards made of cardboard were two-sided and foldable. On cutting open the 43 invitation cards, white crystalline powder was found packed in polythene pouches which had been concealed between the cardboard layers of each side in each of the 43 cards," he added.

Ephedrine is a controlled substance covered under NDPS Act 1985 read with NDPS (Regulation of controlled substance) Order 1993. Officials said the export consignment had been booked by a Madurai-based exporter and was allegedly being smuggled to Australia.

The total quantity of Ephedrine seized is 5.049 kg valued approximately at Rs 5.05 crore in the international market.

This is the second seizure of Ephedrine in the courier terminal of the air cargo complex within the last six days. On February 18, 5 kg of Ephedrine valued at Rs 5 crore in the international market was seized by customs officers of Air Cargo Complex.

(With inputs from Muniraju KG in Bengaluru)

