Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
donald trump india visit
donald trump india visit
News18 » India
1-min read

Ephedrine Drug Worth Rs 5 Crore Found Concealed in Invitation Cards at Bengaluru Airport

The total quantity of Ephedrine seized is 5.049 kg valued approximately at Rs 5.05 crore in the international market.

Revathi Rajeevan | CNN-News18

Updated:February 23, 2020, 5:47 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Ephedrine Drug Worth Rs 5 Crore Found Concealed in Invitation Cards at Bengaluru Airport
The Ephedrine drugs hidden inside 43 invitation cards at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru. (Twitter/ANI)

Bengaluru: Customs officials at the Bengaluru airport have seized 43 invitation cards filled with more than 5 kg of the drug Ephedrine. The drug was found concealed in 86 pouches placed inside these cards.

"During verification of export consignment at the courier terminal of Air Cargo Complex, Bengaluru, the officers of Central Intelligence Unit, Air Cargo Complex intercepted an export cargo on February 21. Preliminary scanning of the package indicated concealment of powder. Detailed examination of the package was done and it was found to contain 43 invitation cards and garments,” said MJ Chethan, Joint Commissioner of Customs, in a statement.

“The invitation cards made of cardboard were two-sided and foldable. On cutting open the 43 invitation cards, white crystalline powder was found packed in polythene pouches which had been concealed between the cardboard layers of each side in each of the 43 cards," he added.

Ephedrine is a controlled substance covered under NDPS Act 1985 read with NDPS (Regulation of controlled substance) Order 1993. Officials said the export consignment had been booked by a Madurai-based exporter and was allegedly being smuggled to Australia.

The total quantity of Ephedrine seized is 5.049 kg valued approximately at Rs 5.05 crore in the international market.

This is the second seizure of Ephedrine in the courier terminal of the air cargo complex within the last six days. On February 18, 5 kg of Ephedrine valued at Rs 5 crore in the international market was seized by customs officers of Air Cargo Complex.

(With inputs from Muniraju KG in Bengaluru)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram