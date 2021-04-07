Rs 5-lakh Bribery Cash Set on Fire As Telangana ACB Knocks Doors Of Tahasildar, Accomplice

In a sensational and rare incident in Telangana, the Anti Corruption Bureau has taken a Tahasildar and his accomplice into custody, while destroying the evidence by allegedly setting on fire the Rs 5-lakh bribery they have collected to grant permission for a crushing unit.

This incident is similar to one that occurred in Rajasthan wherein a revenue officer destroyed Rs 20 lakh worth cash by setting on fire on the gas stove in a bid to bury evidence and escape. In Telengana’s Nagarkurnool district, it is the middle man of the Tahasildar who tried this trick to avoid being caught by the police.

According to DSP of ACB Srikrishna Goud, Tahasildar of Veladanda Mandal in Nagarkurnool district, Saidulu, instructed Venkataiah Goud to collect Rs 5 lakh to award a licence for a crushing unit from a local person.

When ACB officials tried to nab him and seize the amount, he burnt the notes on a gas stove which were burnt about 70 percent. However, the ACB officials caught him red handed and seized the burnt money.

While the offender was taken away, some others who are facing the corruption woes of the Tahasildar have celebrated by burning crackers.

Ramavat Ramulu Sarpanch of Korentakunta Thanda of Talakondapaly Mandal in Ranga Reddy district applied for a licence online for a crushing unit at Bollampally in Veldanda Mandal. He had submitted relevant documents to mining officials concerned on March 18 and they informed revenue officials on March 25 to take up the matter.

When the Sarpanch approached for permission, Tahasildar Saidulu demanded Rs 6 lakh for giving an NOC after a survey and the former agreed to a Rs 5 lakh instead.

Saidulu asked him to give the amount to a former vice head of Mandal Praja Parishad (MPP), Venkataiah Goud of Chedurupally of Veldanda mandal.

The victim informed the ACB in Mahabub Nagar on April 1, who planned to trap the middle man. Suspecting the team as police, Venkataiah Goud locked himself in the house and set the amount ablaze on a gas stove. When he opened the door, the bundles of cash in Rs 500 denominations were burnt about 70 percent, the DSP said.

The ACB conducted simultaneous raids at Saidulu’s residence at Sai Bhavani Nagar in LB Nagar, Veladanda Mandal office and the residence of Venkataiah Goud.

Srikrishna Goud informed the media that they found disproportionate assets with Saidulu. They filed cases on Saidulu and Venkaiah Goud for corruption charges.

