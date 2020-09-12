Rs 500 Fine for Not Wearing Face Mask in Thane City Amid Rising Covid-19 Cases

In view of the rising coronavirus positive cases, those not wearing face masks in Thane city of Maharashtra will be fined Rs 500. Thane Municipal Commissioner Vipin Sharma issued an order to this effect on Friday night.

The step is necessary in view of the rapid increase in positive cases in the city, the order said. Till Friday night, Thane city has recorded 29,463 coronavirus positive cases and 885 deaths.

Other municipal corporations in Thane district have issued similar orders recently. The administration of neighboring Palghar district has also instructed the people to use face masks.

Those flouting the order will be penalised on the spot, a senior district official has said.