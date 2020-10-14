Rs 500 Immediate Relief, Focus on Power Supply & Damaged Roads: AP CM Takes Stock of Heavy Rains, Floods

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday instructed officials to be on high alert and provide Rs 500 immediate relief to all those taking shelter in relief camps after 10 people were reported dead in rain-related incidents across the state following a torrential downpour in the last 48 hours.

During a review meeting held here, the Chief Minister directed the district administration to take adequate measures in the flood-affected areas. Ministers Mekathoti Sucharitha, Botsa Satyanarayana, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, Special Chief Secretary Poonam Malakondaiah, Principal Secretary of Panchayat Raj Gopal Krishna Dwivedi, and other officials were present at the meeting.

Interacting with the district collectors through a video conference, Reddy has asked the officials to be vigilant in the wake of the flood situation, especially in Krishna and Guntur districts as the inflows to Prakasam barrage is expected to reach 7.5 lakh cusecs due to incessant rains.

About 4 lakh cusecs will be released from Srisailam, which will increase the flow at Prakasam barrage. He instructed the authorities to arrange accommodation for the people who are being evacuated from flood-prone areas and ensure that emergency services are not stopped.

He asked them to focus on restoration of power supply and repairs to damaged roads on a war-footing. He also ordered the completion of all the permanent repair works in the next 4-5 months.

He ordered that ex-gratia be immediately paid to the victims' families. The amount, however, was not specified.

Emphasising on filling reservoirs with floodwater and further leading them to canals and ponds to make the water useful for irrigation purposes, he directed authorities to prepare an action plan to make the best use of floodwater without wasting them.

Despite having 40 per cent excess rainfall in Chittoor district, only 30 per cent of the tanks are filled, he said adding that such situation should be changed and every reservoir, canals, tanks, and ponds must be filled with floodwater.

Further, the Chief Minister said that safe drinking water should be supplied to the public and appropriate precautions should be taken to prevent the spread of diseases. Authorities were instructed to equip all the PHCs with the necessary medicines and ensure that emergency health services are in place.

Drinking water is being supplied through tankers and measures are being taken to maintain sanitization in all rural areas. After normalcy returns, agriculture and horticulture experts from various universities and institutions will be guiding the farmers on cropping patterns to minimize the loss.