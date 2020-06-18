Rs 50,000 Crore, 25K Workers, 125 Days, 6 States: A Peek Into Livelihood Scheme for Migrant Workers

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday gave glimpse of the Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan scheme which is aimed at providing livelihood opportunities to migrant workers who returned to their home states during the coronavirus lockdown.

Announcing that Rs 50,000 crore had been sanctioned for the scheme, Sitharaman said, “Total 116 districts have received migrant labourers largely spread over six states. The PM will be launching the Abhiyaan in Khagaria (Bihar) on June 20. The central and state governments have meticulously mapped the skill sets of the migrant workers who returned in large numbers. Every labourer in need will be given assignments.”

Sitharaman said the scheme would benefit 25,000 across the six states.

“Within 125 days, nearly 25 schemes of the government will be brought together under Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan. We will reach saturation levels for each of those schemes within those 125 days,” the finance minister added.

The massive rural public works scheme will be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 20 through video conference in the presence of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and deputy chief minister Sushil Modi. The programme will be launched from village Telihar, Block Beldaur of Khagaria district of Bihar.

Chief ministers of five other states and some Union ministers will also participate in the virtual launch.

A total of 116 districts with more than 25,000 "returnee" migrant workers across Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Odisha have been chosen for the campaign which includes 27 aspirational districts.

The campaign of 125 days will involve intensified and focused implementation of 25 different types of works to provide employment to migrant workers on one hand and create infrastructure in the rural regions of the country on the other, with a resource envelope of Rs 50,000 crore, a statement said.

The scheme will be a coordinated effort by 12 different ministries, including Rural Development, Panchayati Raj, Road Transport and Highways, Mines, Drinking Water and Sanitation, Environment, Railways, Petroleum and Natural Gas, New and Renewable Energy, Border Roads, Telecom and Agriculture.