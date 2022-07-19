‘Rs 50,000 For Anybody Who Finds My African Grey Parrot’: K’taka Man's Search For Favourite Kin

Three years ago, African parrots Rio and Rustuma found their perfect home in Karnataka’s Tumakuru. Adopted by Arjun MS and his family, they would eat, sleep and play together.

Three days ago, Rustuma went missing and Rio has not left the window ledge since.

Arjun has announced a reward of Rs 50,000 to anybody who finds the parrot. Having waited for 72 hours, the family decided to hit the streets.

Posters with the parrot’s photograph have been put up across the town.

The poster reads: “One of our favourite family members, a grey parrot has gone missing since 16/7/2022 from Jayanagar, Tumakuru. It is grey in colour with a red tail. If anybody finds our dear parrot, please contact us and you will be rewarded with Rs 50,000.”

African parrots Rio and Rustuma found their perfect home with Arjun in Tumakuru. 3 days ago, Rustuma went missing. Rio hasnt left the window ledge & the family hs announced a reward of Rs 50k.

When News18 called Arjun, he was in the midst of people, asking them to help him find his pet. “You can call me on my number. We will wait for your call. Even if you spot it, just let us know. It’s my sincere request,” the pet parent was heard saying.

Speaking to News18, Arjun said: “We are sure it is here somewhere around our place. It would not have gone anywhere far. We request people to find our parrot for us. If it is found on your terrace, tree or if you observe it flying around, let us know. We are very attached to it. We are unable to bear the pain.”

The parrot was still missing at the time of publishing this report.

