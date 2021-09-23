Rs 50,000 Transferred Using Phone Stolen From Rajasthan Police HQ

The Rajasthan Police headquarters in Jaipur is considered to be the safest place in the state. But two events have left even the police shocked. First, a mobile phone belonging to Vijendra Meena, Assistant Administrative Officer, police headquarters was stolen.

If the theft from the police headquarters wasn’t shocking enough, just days later an amount of Rs 50,000 was transferred using “phonepe" app from the same phone. An FIR has been registered in the matter at Jyoti Nagar station and the police have started the investigation.

Meena’s mobile phone disappeared from the office table a few days ago. The device was looked for in the office but to no avail.

The police headquarters is the working place for the Director-General of Rajasthan Police as well as all other top police officers in the department. The security system on the premises is said to be tight but despite that Meena’s phone got stolen.

Sources said that the incidents of mobile theft are increasing rapidly in Rajasthan. Besides, it has also come to light that in many cases, the police do not even register FIRs.

Last year alone, Kota police had recovered a large number of stolen mobiles from gangs that have been actively engaged in such acts. Later, the police called the victims by setting up a camp and handed their mobiles to them. However, the incidents of mobile phone theft have not reduced.

On September 10, a theft was reported at Rajasthan industry minister Parsadi Lal Meena’s Dausa residence as well.

