Rs 5,70,000: Umer Farooq's WhatsApp Chat Reveals the Cost of 40 Lives in Pulwama Terror Attack

The National Investigation Agency in its Pulwama chargesheet has attached screenshots of WhatsApp conversations between Umer Farooq and his Jaish handlers where the attack mastermind gives an account of the total money spent in organising the strike. 5 lakh, 70 thousand Indian rupees was the total expense, according to Umer's WhatsApp chat.

The NIA in its chargesheet says that a total of 10 lakh Pakistani rupees was transferred into Umer's account by Jaish handlers.

In para number 17:52 of the chargesheet, the agency says, " Further, a couple of days before VBIED (vehicle borne IED) attack, more than 10 lakh rupees was deposited in Meezan and Allied bank accounts of Umer Farooq."

It adds, "The money was deposited in last week of January 2019 and first week of February 2019." The NIA investigation has revealed that the initial plan was to carry out the attack on February 6, 2019, and the money was transferred just a couple of days before that.

NIA officials said they have pay-in slips of the account transfer and will send letter rogatories to Pakistan to seek details of who was transferring money to Umer Farooq.

To nail Pakistan-based Jaish commanders, the NIA has also attached to its chargesheet details of conversation between Jaish Handlers and Umer Farooq regarding publicity of Pulwama attack.

Para 17:63 of the chargesheet says, " Investigation further revealed that the video clip of Adil Ahmed Dar was sent to Pakistan in raw form on 29/01/2019 and the edited video to be released for publicity and propaganda purpose, was received back by Umer Farooq on WhatsApp on 4/02/2019 from Pakistani handler who were looking after propaganda wing of Jaish headed by Ammar Alvi."

It adds, "Further Umer is seen discussing with Pakistan based Jaish leadership about making another video on Pulwama attack showing mutilated bodies. One Pakistani Abdul Talha @Doctor Sahab is heard in a voice note sent to Umer Farooq if there was any audio message of Adil Ahmed Dar in Kashmiri for propaganda and publicity in Kashmir"

The NIA is yet to ascertain the real identity of Abdul Talha.