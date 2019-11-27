RS Bhatti's Tenure as Chief Vigilance Officer of AAI Extended till January 2020
Bhatti, a former CBI officer, was appointed as the anti-corruption officer of AAI in 2017.
Airports Authority of India logo (Image: AAI)
New Delhi: IPS officer RS Bhatti was on Tuesday given extension till January next year as the chief vigilance officer (CVO) of Airports Authority of India, a Personnel Ministry order said.
The CVO acts as distant arm of the Central Vigilance Commission to check corruption in an organisation.
The tenure of Bhatti, a 1990-batch IPS officer of Bihar cadre, has been extended beyond October 21, 2019, and up to January 31, 2020, the order said.
Bhatti, a former CBI officer, was appointed as the anti-corruption officer of AAI in 2017.
He was last posted in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as the joint director in Multi-Disciplinary Monitoring Agency (MDMA), that is conducting investigation into the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sharad Pawar is the 'Real Gangster': Social Media in Frenzy After Another Twist in Maharashtra
- New Harry Potter Film with Original Cast to Begin Shooting in 2020, Matthew Lewis Tweets
- 'Why So Serious?' Ganguly's Light-Hearted Banter With Daughter Sana is All Kinds of Adorable
- Buying a New FASTag For Your Car Before December 1? Here Are The Options And Offers
- Tesla Cybertruck Receives Almost 150,000 Orders In Just Two Days After Revealing