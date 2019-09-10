Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

RSCIT Answer Key 2019: VMOU to Release Sept 8 Exam Solution key at rkcl.vmou.ac.in

The RSCIT Answer Key 2019 for September 8 Examination will be available for all the sets A, B, C, D.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 10, 2019, 10:49 AM IST
RSCIT Answer Key 2019: VMOU to Release Sept 8 Exam Solution key at rkcl.vmou.ac.in
Representative image.
RSCIT Answer Key 2019 | The Kota-based Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU) will soon release the answer key for RS-CIT Exam, which was conducted on September 8, 2019. As per the official update, VMOU, Kota will soon release the official RSCIT Answer Key 2019 on its official website. All the candidates who sat for RSCIT 8th September Exam can check their result from the official website of RSCIT at VMOU at rkcl.vmou.ac.in.

Once the RSCIT Answer Key 2019 is released, the candidates can check their answers by downloading the answer key. The RSCIT Answer Key 2019 for September 8 Examination will be available for all the sets A, B, C, D.

How to download RSCIT Answer Key 2019 online?

Candidates who have appeared for the RKCL 8th September Examination can download the RSCIT Answer Key 2019 by following these simple steps:

Step 1: Visit official website for RKCL VMOU at rkcl.vomu.ac.in

Step 2: Find and Click on the ‘Notice’ Section on the homepage

Step 3: In the Notice section, click on RSCIT Answer Key September 8, 2019 Exam

Step 4: RSCIT Answer Key 2019 will open on the page

Step 5: Download the Answer Key 2019 for future reference

Once the Vardhman Mahaveer Open University releases the RSCIT Answer Key 2019 on the website, the VMOU will also give a chance to candidates to raise objections against it, if any. Grievances related to RSCIT VMOU 8th Sept Answer Key 2019 can be addressed to the university at rscitexam@vomu.ac.in.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
