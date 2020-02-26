RSCIT January 2020 Result Announced at rkcl.vmou.ac.in

RSCIT January 2020 Result has been declared on the official website of Vardhman Mahaveer Open University, Kota, at rkcl.vmou.ac.in. RSCIT January exam was conducted on January 19 this year. RSCIT January 2020 Result has been announced for revised, old and new syllabus.

Those who appeared for RSCIT January exam should keep keep their admit cards handy to check their RSCIT January Result 2020 as they will have to enter roll number or name and date of birth.

RSCIT exam is conducted by Rajasthan Knowledge Corporation Limited (RKCL). Many Rajasthan state government exams require aspirants to produce RSCIT Exam certificate.

How to check RSCIT January Result 2020

• Go to the official website of Vardhman Mahaveer Open University - http://rkcl.vmou.ac.in/.

• As the University has declared the result of old, new and revised syllabus, you will have to clink on the link for your course.

• You will be directed to a new page, where you will have to select your district.

• One can search one’s result by either entering roll number or name and date of birth.

• Your result will appear on screen

• Take a print out of your result and if you find any discrepancy in your RSCIT January Result 2020 immediately contact the university for getting it corrected.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.