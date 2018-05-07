GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

RSMSSB Informatics Assistant 2018 Admit Card Released, Download Now!

The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) aims to fill 1302 vacancies for the post of ‘Informatics Assistant’ in the Information Technology and Communications departments of the Government of Rajasthan.

Contributor Content

Updated:May 7, 2018, 6:07 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
RSMSSB Informatics Assistant 2018 Admit Card Released, Download Now!
Screenshot taken from the official website http://rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in
RSMSSB Informatics Assistant 2018 Admit Cards have been released by the Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) on its official website - rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSMSSB aims to fill 1302 vacancies for the post of ‘Informatics Assistant’ in the Information Technology and Communications departments of the Government of Rajasthan. The application process had begun in March 2018 and concluded in April, last month. Candidates who had applied for the same can follow the instructions below and download their Admit Card now:

How to download RSMSSB Informatics Assistant 2018 Admit Card?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Admit Card’ tab
Step 3 – Click on ‘Download Admit Card for Informatics Assistant-2018’
Step 4 – Click on ‘Get Admit Card’
Step 5 – Select the Exam name, Enter Application number, Select Date of Birth, enter captcha and click on Get Admit Card
Step 6 – Download your Admit Card and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in/postdetailgetadmitcardservlet

The RSMSSB Informatics Assistant Examination 2018 will be organized in two phases viz Written Test and Skill Test. Candidates who qualify the Written Test will only be eligible to appear for the Skill Test. The written test will be of 100 marks while the skill test will be of qualifying nature only.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of merit list created with their aggregate scores in Written Test, given they qualify the Skill Test.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?

Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?

Recommended For You