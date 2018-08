RSMSSB Jaipur Recruitment 2018: 1736 Pharmacist Posts, Apply Before 15th September 2018

RSMSSB Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 1736 vacancies for the post of Pharmacist basis has begun on the official website of the Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board, Jaipur - rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.Interested and eligible candidates must apply online on or before 15th September 2018 by following the below mentioned instructions:How to apply for RSMSSB Recruitment 2018 for Pharmacist Posts?Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in Step 2 – Click on ‘Recruitment Advertisement’ on the home pageStep 3 – Click on ‘Apply online’ link against ‘Full Advertisement for Direct Recruitment of Pharmacist Exam 2018’Step 4 – Register yourself firstStep 5 – Login with required credentialsStep 6 – Fill the application form, pay online fee and complete the application processStep 7 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future referenceDirect Link - https://sso.rajasthan.gov.in/signin Application fee:Unreserved/ OBC/ creamy layer of OBC Category - Rs.450OBC Non-Creamy Layer Category - Rs.350SC/ ST/ PH Category - Rs.250RSMSSB Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:Pharmacist Posts: 1736Non-TSP Area - 1538TSP Area - 198Eligibility Criteria:The applicant must possess Diploma in Pharmacy and must be a registered Pharmacist in Rajasthan Pharmacy Council and the applicant must know possess working knowledge of Hindi written Devnagri script.Official Advertisement:Age Limit:Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 40 years as on 1st January 2019. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.Selection Process:The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an examination.Important Dates:Last date to submit examination fee – 15th September 2018Last date for the submission of online application form – 15th September 2018Tentative Date of Examination - October 2018