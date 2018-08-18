English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
RSMSSB Jaipur Recruitment 2018: 1736 Pharmacist Posts, Apply Before 15th September 2018
Interested and eligible candidates must apply online on or before 15th September 2018 by following the below mentioned instructions
RSMSSB Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 1736 vacancies for the post of Pharmacist basis has begun on the official website of the Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board, Jaipur - rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
Interested and eligible candidates must apply online on or before 15th September 2018 by following the below mentioned instructions:
How to apply for RSMSSB Recruitment 2018 for Pharmacist Posts?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Recruitment Advertisement’ on the home page
Step 3 – Click on ‘Apply online’ link against ‘Full Advertisement for Direct Recruitment of Pharmacist Exam 2018’
Step 4 – Register yourself first
Step 5 – Login with required credentials
Step 6 – Fill the application form, pay online fee and complete the application process
Step 7 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference
Direct Link - https://sso.rajasthan.gov.in/signin
Application fee:
Unreserved/ OBC/ creamy layer of OBC Category - Rs.450
OBC Non-Creamy Layer Category - Rs.350
SC/ ST/ PH Category - Rs.250
RSMSSB Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Pharmacist Posts: 1736
Non-TSP Area - 1538
TSP Area - 198
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must possess Diploma in Pharmacy and must be a registered Pharmacist in Rajasthan Pharmacy Council and the applicant must know possess working knowledge of Hindi written Devnagri script.
Official Advertisement:
http://www.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in/Static/files/FullAdvt_Pharmacist2018_13182018.pdf
Age Limit:
Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 40 years as on 1st January 2019. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an examination.
Important Dates:
Last date to submit examination fee – 15th September 2018
Last date for the submission of online application form – 15th September 2018
Tentative Date of Examination - October 2018
