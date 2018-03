RSMSSB Jaipur Recruitment 2018: 2239 Tax Assistant and Live Stock Assistant Vacancies, Apply from 12th April 2018

RSMSSB Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 2239 vacancies for the posts of Tax Assistant (TA) and Live Stock Assistant (LSA) has been released by Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board, Jaipur on its official website - rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. RSMSSB is scheduled to begin the online application process for the post of LSA from 12April 2018 till 11May 2018; and from 19April to 18May 2018 for the post of TA. The Examination for the recruitment of candidates for both the posts are scheduled for August 2018, however, RSMSSB is yet to declare the dates for the same.Live Stock Assistant (LSA) - 2077Tax Assistant (TA) - 162The applicant must be Class 12pass with Physics, Chemistry and Biology or Horticulture (Agriculture), Animal Husbandry and Biology from the Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan or its equivalent.S/he must have one or two years training of Live stock Assistant from an institution recognized by the Govt. of Rajasthan.The applicant must be graduate in Computer Science and must have scored minimum 40% marks. S/he must possess Hindi and English typing speed of 20 wpm (words per minute).For both the posts, applicants should also have a working knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagri script and any one of the Rajasthani dialects.For more information candidates must read through the official advertisements given at the url below:General /OBC – Rs.450For OBC (Non Creamy Layer) – Rs.350For SC/ST - Rs.250