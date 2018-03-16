English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
RSMSSB Jaipur Recruitment 2018: 2239 Tax Assistant and Live Stock Assistant Vacancies, Apply from 12th April 2018
RSMSSB is scheduled to begin the online application process for the post of LSA from 12th April 2018 till 11th May 2018; and from 19th April to 18th May 2018 for the post of TA.
Picture for representation.
RSMSSB Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 2239 vacancies for the posts of Tax Assistant (TA) and Live Stock Assistant (LSA) has been released by Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board, Jaipur on its official website - rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. RSMSSB is scheduled to begin the online application process for the post of LSA from 12th April 2018 till 11th May 2018; and from 19th April to 18th May 2018 for the post of TA. The Examination for the recruitment of candidates for both the posts are scheduled for August 2018, however, RSMSSB is yet to declare the dates for the same.
RSMSSB Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Live Stock Assistant (LSA) - 2077
Tax Assistant (TA) - 162
Eligibility Criteria:
Live Stock Assistant (LSA):
The applicant must be Class 12th pass with Physics, Chemistry and Biology or Horticulture (Agriculture), Animal Husbandry and Biology from the Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan or its equivalent.
S/he must have one or two years training of Live stock Assistant from an institution recognized by the Govt. of Rajasthan.
Tax Assistant (TA):
The applicant must be graduate in Computer Science and must have scored minimum 40% marks. S/he must possess Hindi and English typing speed of 20 wpm (words per minute).
For both the posts, applicants should also have a working knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagri script and any one of the Rajasthani dialects.
For more information candidates must read through the official advertisements given at the url below:
http://www.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in/page?menuName=ApBuI6wdvnNKC6MoOgFsfXwFRsE7cKLr
Application Fee:
General /OBC – Rs.450
For OBC (Non Creamy Layer) – Rs.350
For SC/ST - Rs.250
Also Watch
RSMSSB Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Live Stock Assistant (LSA) - 2077
Tax Assistant (TA) - 162
Eligibility Criteria:
Live Stock Assistant (LSA):
The applicant must be Class 12th pass with Physics, Chemistry and Biology or Horticulture (Agriculture), Animal Husbandry and Biology from the Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan or its equivalent.
S/he must have one or two years training of Live stock Assistant from an institution recognized by the Govt. of Rajasthan.
Tax Assistant (TA):
The applicant must be graduate in Computer Science and must have scored minimum 40% marks. S/he must possess Hindi and English typing speed of 20 wpm (words per minute).
For both the posts, applicants should also have a working knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagri script and any one of the Rajasthani dialects.
For more information candidates must read through the official advertisements given at the url below:
http://www.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in/page?menuName=ApBuI6wdvnNKC6MoOgFsfXwFRsE7cKLr
Application Fee:
General /OBC – Rs.450
For OBC (Non Creamy Layer) – Rs.350
For SC/ST - Rs.250
Also Watch
| Edited by: Puja Menon
-
Yamaha R15 V3.0 Review (First Ride) | Cars18
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
AIFWAW18 Day 1: Diana Penty, Vaani Kapoor Sizzle On The Ramp As Designers Showcase Their Collection
-
Wednesday 14 March , 2018
Renowned British Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Yamaha R15 V3.0 Review (First Ride) | Cars18
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Thursday 15 March , 2018 AIFWAW18 Day 1: Diana Penty, Vaani Kapoor Sizzle On The Ramp As Designers Showcase Their Collection
Wednesday 14 March , 2018 Renowned British Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76
Friday 09 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kagiso Rabada's Ban Hearing Scheduled for March 19
- Samsung Galaxy S9+ Review: A Facelift Simply Perfecting The Galaxy S8+
- Lionel Messi: The Beautiful Game's Favourite Child
- Ek Do Teen: Jacqueline Fernandez Gives an Edgy Makeover to Madhuri Dixit's Mohini in Baaghi 2
- 2018 Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 First Ride Review - Watch Video