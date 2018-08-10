English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
RSMSSB LDC 2018 Exam Date Postponed to 16th September for Specially-Abled Candidates, Check Notification Here
As per an official notification released on RSMSSB’s official website, the examination for specially-abled candidates which was scheduled for 12th August 2018 has now been postponed and will be conducted on 16th September 2018.
Representative Image
RSMSSB LDC 2018 Exam Date has been postponed to 16th September 2018 by the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board for specially-abled candidates.
As per an official notification released on RSMSSB’s official website, the examination for specially-abled candidates which was scheduled for 12th August 2018 has now been postponed and will be conducted on 16th September 2018.
The decision to extend the exam date has been taken to ensure that the candidates get examination centers near their residence.
It must be noted that the changes have been made only for the candidates whose name begin from English Alphabet letters A to G and who belong to the specially-abled category. The examination for other candidates will take place on the same date i.e. 12th August 2018.
Also the examinations which are scheduled for 19th August, 9th September and 16th September for the specially-abled category candidates will remain the same and there is no change in the examination dates.
Candidates who had registered for the RSMSSB LDC Examination 2018 can read the detailed notification at the below mentioned url:
http://www.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in/Static/files/LDC2018_DISABLED_NOTIFI_529_09082018.pdf
The link for the Admit card download is also available on the official website and candidate can download the same from the below mentioned url:
http://recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in/postdetailgetadmitcardservlet
