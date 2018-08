RSMSSB LDC Admit Card 2018 Released at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. How to Check

RSMSSB LDC Admit Card 2018 released on 3rd August at 5:00 PM by the Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board on its official website - rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in The examination for the recruitment for the post of Junior Assistants and Lower Division Clerks is scheduled to take place on 12th August 2018 in two sessions viz morning from 8:00 AM to 11:00 AM and afternoon session from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM.Candidates who had applied for the post of Junior Assistants and Lower Division Clerks must keep a close tab on the official website to download the admit card as and when it’s released.Candidates can read the detailed notification regarding the download of admit card and examination dates in below mentioned url:The official notification for the recruitment for the posts of Junior Assistant and Lower Division Clerk to fill 11255 posts was released on 16th April 2018 and the application process was concluded in the month of June 2018.The admit card will consist important information like examination centre address and allotment of session of the examination. In any kind of problem or discrepancy, the candidates are advised to contact helpline number of authorities given on the admit card.