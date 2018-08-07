GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
RSMSSB LDC and Junior Assistant Admit Card 2018 out at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Download Now!

The examination for the recruitment of Junior Assistants and Lower Division Clerks is scheduled to be conducted on 12th August 2018 in 2 sessions viz morning and afternoon session

Contributor Content

Updated:August 7, 2018, 11:05 AM IST
Image for representation.(Illustration: Mir Suhail)
RSMSSB LDC and Junior Assistant Admit Cards 2018 have been released by the Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board on its official website - rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The examination for the recruitment of Junior Assistants and Lower Division Clerks is scheduled to be conducted on 12th August 2018 in 2 sessions viz morning and afternoon session (8:00 AM to 11:00 AM) and (2:00 PM to 5:00 PM).

Candidates who had applied for this recruitment drive can download their admit card by following the instructions given below:

How to download RSMSSB LDC Admit Card 2018?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on link ‘Admit Card’ on the home page’
Step 3 – Click on link ‘Download Admit Card for Direct Joint Recruitment of Clerk Grade-II and Junior Assistant - 2018 (Only for Candidate Names Starting from A to G and Exam Date 12th August 2018’
Step 4 – Click on ‘Get Admit Card’
Step 5 – Enter details like application number, date of birth and text given
Step 6 – Click on get admit card and it will display on the screen
Step 7 – Download the admit card and take a printout for further reference

Direct Link - http://recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in/postdetailgetadmitcardservlet

Information like examination centre address and allotment of session of the examination will be available on the admit card. In case of a discrepancy, candidates are advised to contact helpline number of authorities given on the admit card.

Students need to carry their Admit Card, 2 passport-sized photographs, a valid photo ID, and a blue ballpoint pen only at the time of examination.

