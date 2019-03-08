English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
RSMSSB LDC Result 2019 Announced at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. How to Check
The RSMSSB result 2019 has been declared on the official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
(Image: News18.com)
RSMSSB LDC Result 2019 | Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board or the RSMSSB has announced the RSMSSB LDC result 2019 and RSMSSB Junior Assistant result. The RSMSSB result 2019 has been declared on the official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The RSMSSB examination was held in August and September last year in four stages. The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) had announced earlier that it will declare the RSMSSB LDC result 2019 soon.
RSMSSB had made an announcement of a massive recruitment of Lower Division Clerks (LDCs) and Junior Assistants in April last year and the number of vacancies advertised were 11255.
The RSMSSB examination conducted last year was phase I of the selection process. The candidates who qualify in the Phase I (except PwD candidates) will be called for Phase II of the RSMSSB LDC selection process which is the Typing Test.
Direct link to check your RSMSSB LDC Result 2019:
RSMSSB LDC Result 2019
How to Check RSMSSB LDC Result 2019
Step 1. Visit the official RMSSSB website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
Step 2. Click on tab that says ‘Result’.
Step 3. A new page will open with the link for 2018 LDC result. Click on it.
Step 4. A PDF will open which will have the roll numbers of all the candidates. A category-wise cut-off marks is also available towards the end.
RSMSSB LDC Candidates are required to score a minimum of 40% marks in both papers of Phase I.
The cut off marks for admission to RSMSSB LDC Phase II was determined based on the number of candidates who score more than 40% in each paper and number of vacancies available.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
