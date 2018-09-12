English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
RSMSSB Live Stock Assistant (LSA) Exam Date announced, Exam on 14th October 2018
The RSMSSB LSA Recruitment 2018 Exam will be organized from 11am to 1pm in a single shift across the state of Rajasthan on Sunday, 14th October 2018.
Image for representation.(Illustration: Mir Suhail)
RSMSSB Live Stock Assistant Exam Date has been announced by the Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB), Jaipur on its official website - rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, as per which, the Board is scheduled to organize the written examination for the post of Live Stock Assistant on 14th October 2018. RSMSSB aims to fill 2077 vacancies for the post of Live Stock Assistant (LSA) for various departments.
Candidates who had successfully applied for the RSMSSB LSA Recruitment 2018 can read the Exam Dates notification at the url given below:
http://www.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in/Static/files/ExamDate_LSA2018_611_11092018.pdf
Candidates must also keep a close tab on the official website to download their Admit Card as and when it is released by the Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB), Jaipur to know the venue allotted to them.
