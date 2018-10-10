RSMSSB LSA Admit Card 2018 to be Released on 15th October, Exam on 21st October 2018

RSMSSB LSA Admit Card 2018 will now be released on 15th October 2018, 5PM onwards on the official website of Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB), Jaipur - rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. RSMSSB was earlier scheduled to organize the Written Examination for RSMSSB Live Stock Assistant (LSA) Recruitment 2018 on 8th October, 2018 as the examination was originally scheduled for 14th October 2018. However, the Commission has released a notification, as per which, the examination has been deferred and will now be held on Sunday, 21st October 2018, and the Admit Cards for the same will be released on Monday, 15th October 2018, next week.RSMSSB will organize the RSMSSB LSA 2018 Recruitment Examination from 11am to 1pm in a single shift and candidates must reach the allotted examination centre as mentioned in the Admit Card by 9:30am on the exam day to facilitate the verification process before entering the examination hall.RSMSSB aims to fill 2077 vacancies for the post of Live Stock Assistant (LSA) for various departments in the state of Rajasthan. Candidates who had successfully registered for the same can read the official notification regarding RSMSSB LSA Admit Card 2018 and Exam Date at the below mentioned url: