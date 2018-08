RSMSSB NTT Recruitment 2018: 1310 NTT Teachers Posts, Apply from 29 September 2018

RSMSSB NTT Recruitment 2018 Notification to fill 1310 vacancies for the post of NTT Teachers has been released on the official website of the Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board, Jaipur - rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in The application process for the same is scheduled to begin from 29 September 2018 and interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 28 October 2018.The applicant must be Class 12th passed or its equivalent from a recognized board and the candidate must have completed 2 years Nursery Teacher’s Training from a recognized institute. The candidate should also have working knowledge of Hindi in Devnagri script and must possess knowledge of Rajasthani culture and tradition.Applicants must read through the detailed advertisement to ascertain their eligibility.Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 40 years as on 1 January 2019. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the official advertisement above.The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an examination.Start date to submit online application form – 29 September 2018Last date to submit online application form – 28 October 2018Unreserved/ OBC/ creamy layer of OBC Category - Rs 450OBC Non-Creamy Layer Category - Rs 350SC/ ST/ PH Category - Rs 250