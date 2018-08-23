GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

RSMSSB NTT Recruitment 2018: 1310 NTT Teachers Posts, Apply from 29 September 2018

The application process is scheduled to begin from 29 September 2018 and interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 28 October 2018.

Contributor Content

Updated:August 23, 2018, 4:39 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
RSMSSB NTT Recruitment 2018: 1310 NTT Teachers Posts, Apply from 29 September 2018
Screen grab of the official website of the Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB).
Loading...
RSMSSB NTT Recruitment 2018 Notification to fill 1310 vacancies for the post of NTT Teachers has been released on the official website of the Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board, Jaipur - rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The application process for the same is scheduled to begin from 29 September 2018 and interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 28 October 2018.

Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must be Class 12th passed or its equivalent from a recognized board and the candidate must have completed 2 years Nursery Teacher’s Training from a recognized institute. The candidate should also have working knowledge of Hindi in Devnagri script and must possess knowledge of Rajasthani culture and tradition.

Applicants must read through the detailed advertisement to ascertain their eligibility.

Official Advertisement:
http://www.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in/Static/files/FullAdvt_Pharmacist2018_13182018.pdf

Age Limit:
Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 40 years as on 1 January 2019. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the official advertisement above.

Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an examination.

Important Dates:
Start date to submit online application form – 29 September 2018
Last date to submit online application form – 28 October 2018

Application fee:
Unreserved/ OBC/ creamy layer of OBC Category - Rs 450
OBC Non-Creamy Layer Category - Rs 350
SC/ ST/ PH Category - Rs 250

Also Watch

| Edited by: Parth Sharma
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster

Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...