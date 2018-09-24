GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

RSMSSB PTI Admit Card Out at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Download Now, Exam on 30th September 2018

RSMSSB aims to fill 4500 posts via this direct recruitment drive and is scheduled to organize the Physical Training Instructor Grade-III Recruitment Exam 2018 on 30th September 2018 in two sessions.

Huma Tabassum |

Updated:September 24, 2018, 6:24 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
RSMSSB PTI Admit Card Out at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Download Now, Exam on 30th September 2018
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
RSMSSB PTI Admit Card has been released by the Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) on its official website - rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. RSMSSB aims to fill 4500 posts via this direct recruitment drive and is scheduled to organize the Physical Training Instructor Grade-III Recruitment Exam 2018 on 30th September 2018 in two sessions. Candidates who had successfully registered for the same can follow the instructions below and download their Admit Card now:

How to download RSMSSB PTI Admit Card 2018?

Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://www.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2 – Click on ‘Admit Card’ tab

Step 3 – Click on the notification that reads, Download Admit Card of Direct Recruitment of Physical Training Instructor (PTI) Grade III - 2018

Step 4 – Click on ‘Get Admit Card’ link given on the right side of the screen

Step 5 – Select ‘Admit Card For’, enter Application No., Date of Birth and Captcha Code to Get Admit Card

Step 6 – Download the Admit Card and take a printout for further reference

Direct Link - http://recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in/postdetailgetadmitcardservlet

RSMSSB Physical Training Instructor Recruitment 2018 – Exam Schedule:

Date of Written Exam – Sunday, 30th September 2018
Paper-I – 10am to 12pm
Paper-II – 3pm to 5pm

RSMSSB Physical Training Instructor Recruitment 2018 – Exam Pattern:

Paper-I will comprise of 100 questions carrying 200 marks.
These questions will be based on:
Geography, History, Culture and General Knowledge of Rajasthan – 80 marks
Current Affairs of Rajasthan – 20 marks
General Awareness about World and India – 60 marks
Educational Psychology 40 – marks

Paper-II will comprise of 130 questions carrying 260 marks.

The questions will be based on:
General Awareness of Physical Education (Secondary & Senior-Secondary Level) – 60 marks
History, General Knowledge and Current Affairs of Games & Physical Edu – 40 marks
Rules of Physical Education – 20 marks
Education and Games Psychology – 20 marks
Methodology and Monitoring of Physical Education – 20 marks
Training Rules and Decision Making – 20 marks
Physiology and Medical Education – 40 marks
Entertainment, Camp and Yoga – 40 marks
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...