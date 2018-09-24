English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
RSMSSB PTI Admit Card Out at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Download Now, Exam on 30th September 2018
RSMSSB aims to fill 4500 posts via this direct recruitment drive and is scheduled to organize the Physical Training Instructor Grade-III Recruitment Exam 2018 on 30th September 2018 in two sessions.
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
RSMSSB PTI Admit Card has been released by the Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) on its official website - rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. RSMSSB aims to fill 4500 posts via this direct recruitment drive and is scheduled to organize the Physical Training Instructor Grade-III Recruitment Exam 2018 on 30th September 2018 in two sessions. Candidates who had successfully registered for the same can follow the instructions below and download their Admit Card now:
How to download RSMSSB PTI Admit Card 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://www.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Admit Card’ tab
Step 3 – Click on the notification that reads, Download Admit Card of Direct Recruitment of Physical Training Instructor (PTI) Grade III - 2018
Step 4 – Click on ‘Get Admit Card’ link given on the right side of the screen
Step 5 – Select ‘Admit Card For’, enter Application No., Date of Birth and Captcha Code to Get Admit Card
Step 6 – Download the Admit Card and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in/postdetailgetadmitcardservlet
RSMSSB Physical Training Instructor Recruitment 2018 – Exam Schedule:
Date of Written Exam – Sunday, 30th September 2018
Paper-I – 10am to 12pm
Paper-II – 3pm to 5pm
RSMSSB Physical Training Instructor Recruitment 2018 – Exam Pattern:
Paper-I will comprise of 100 questions carrying 200 marks.
These questions will be based on:
Geography, History, Culture and General Knowledge of Rajasthan – 80 marks
Current Affairs of Rajasthan – 20 marks
General Awareness about World and India – 60 marks
Educational Psychology 40 – marks
Paper-II will comprise of 130 questions carrying 260 marks.
The questions will be based on:
General Awareness of Physical Education (Secondary & Senior-Secondary Level) – 60 marks
History, General Knowledge and Current Affairs of Games & Physical Edu – 40 marks
Rules of Physical Education – 20 marks
Education and Games Psychology – 20 marks
Methodology and Monitoring of Physical Education – 20 marks
Training Rules and Decision Making – 20 marks
Physiology and Medical Education – 40 marks
Entertainment, Camp and Yoga – 40 marks
How to download RSMSSB PTI Admit Card 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://www.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Admit Card’ tab
Step 3 – Click on the notification that reads, Download Admit Card of Direct Recruitment of Physical Training Instructor (PTI) Grade III - 2018
Step 4 – Click on ‘Get Admit Card’ link given on the right side of the screen
Step 5 – Select ‘Admit Card For’, enter Application No., Date of Birth and Captcha Code to Get Admit Card
Step 6 – Download the Admit Card and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in/postdetailgetadmitcardservlet
RSMSSB Physical Training Instructor Recruitment 2018 – Exam Schedule:
Date of Written Exam – Sunday, 30th September 2018
Paper-I – 10am to 12pm
Paper-II – 3pm to 5pm
RSMSSB Physical Training Instructor Recruitment 2018 – Exam Pattern:
Paper-I will comprise of 100 questions carrying 200 marks.
These questions will be based on:
Geography, History, Culture and General Knowledge of Rajasthan – 80 marks
Current Affairs of Rajasthan – 20 marks
General Awareness about World and India – 60 marks
Educational Psychology 40 – marks
Paper-II will comprise of 130 questions carrying 260 marks.
The questions will be based on:
General Awareness of Physical Education (Secondary & Senior-Secondary Level) – 60 marks
History, General Knowledge and Current Affairs of Games & Physical Edu – 40 marks
Rules of Physical Education – 20 marks
Education and Games Psychology – 20 marks
Methodology and Monitoring of Physical Education – 20 marks
Training Rules and Decision Making – 20 marks
Physiology and Medical Education – 40 marks
Entertainment, Camp and Yoga – 40 marks
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Sikkim Airport: All You Need To Know
-
Thursday 20 September , 2018
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
3 Policemen Abducted and Killed in Kashmir Days After Hizbul's 'Quit or Die' Threat
-
Wednesday 19 September , 2018
Kartarpur Controversy: Sidhu Urges Sushma Swaraj to Intervene
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
SC Landmark Judgments To Be Delivered Before CJI Dipak Misra Leaves
Sikkim Airport: All You Need To Know
Thursday 20 September , 2018 Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
Friday 21 September , 2018 3 Policemen Abducted and Killed in Kashmir Days After Hizbul's 'Quit or Die' Threat
Wednesday 19 September , 2018 Kartarpur Controversy: Sidhu Urges Sushma Swaraj to Intervene
Friday 21 September , 2018 SC Landmark Judgments To Be Delivered Before CJI Dipak Misra Leaves
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Arjun Kapoor Asks Parineeti Chopra 'Do You Love Me?' Guess Her Response
- AFC U-16 Championship: Niraj Kumar's Heroics Helps India Earn Draw Against Iran
- Bigg Boss 12 Day 8 Written Updates: First Captains of the Season Kriti and Roshmi Punished For Breaking House Rules
- Royal Enfield Continental GT, Interceptor 650 Twins to Launch on 26th September, Delivers Mileage of 25.5Kmpl
- Happy 10th Anniversary, Android!
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...