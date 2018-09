RSMSSB PTI Admit Card Out at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Download Now, Exam on 30th September 2018

RSMSSB PTI Admit Card has been released by the Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) on its official website - rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. RSMSSB aims to fill 4500 posts via this direct recruitment drive and is scheduled to organize the Physical Training Instructor Grade-III Recruitment Exam 2018 on 30th September 2018 in two sessions. Candidates who had successfully registered for the same can follow the instructions below and download their Admit Card now:How to download RSMSSB PTI Admit Card 2018?Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://www.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.inStep 2 – Click on ‘Admit Card’ tabStep 3 – Click on the notification that reads, Download Admit Card of Direct Recruitment of Physical Training Instructor (PTI) Grade III - 2018Step 4 – Click on ‘Get Admit Card’ link given on the right side of the screenStep 5 – Select ‘Admit Card For’, enter Application No., Date of Birth and Captcha Code to Get Admit CardStep 6 – Download the Admit Card and take a printout for further referenceDirect Link - http://recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in/postdetailgetadmitcardservlet RSMSSB Physical Training Instructor Recruitment 2018 – Exam Schedule:Date of Written Exam – Sunday, 30th September 2018Paper-I – 10am to 12pmPaper-II – 3pm to 5pmRSMSSB Physical Training Instructor Recruitment 2018 – Exam Pattern:Paper-I will comprise of 100 questions carrying 200 marks.These questions will be based on:Geography, History, Culture and General Knowledge of Rajasthan – 80 marksCurrent Affairs of Rajasthan – 20 marksGeneral Awareness about World and India – 60 marksEducational Psychology 40 – marksPaper-II will comprise of 130 questions carrying 260 marks.The questions will be based on:General Awareness of Physical Education (Secondary & Senior-Secondary Level) – 60 marksHistory, General Knowledge and Current Affairs of Games & Physical Edu – 40 marksRules of Physical Education – 20 marksEducation and Games Psychology – 20 marksMethodology and Monitoring of Physical Education – 20 marksTraining Rules and Decision Making – 20 marksPhysiology and Medical Education – 40 marksEntertainment, Camp and Yoga – 40 marks