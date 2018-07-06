RSMSSB Recruitment 2018: 1085 Stenographers Posts, Apply from 12th July 2018 at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

RSMSSB Recruitment 2018 Notification to fill 1085 vacancies for the post of Stenographers has been released on the official website of Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board , Jaipur - rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The application process for this recruitment drive is scheduled to begin next week on Thursday, 12th July 2018 and the applicants must apply for the post on or before 10th August 2018.Unreserved/ OBC Category – Rs.450SC/ ST/ Non OBC (Rajasthan) – Rs.350Total Posts: 1085Unreserved Category – 1033Reserved Category – 52The applicant must be class 12th passed from a recognized Board or its equivalent or must have passed Higher level Certificate Course conducted by ‘DOEACC’ under control of the Department of Electronics, Government of India or Certificate Course on computer concept by NIELIT, New Delhi or Diploma in Computer Science and Engineering from a Polytechnic Institution recognized by the Government of India. Also the applicants must have the knowledge of ‘Devnagri' script.Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying:Applicant must fall in the bracket of 18 to 40 years as on 1st January 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Test.